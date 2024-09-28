SP MP from Ghosi apprehends threat to his life

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha member from Ghosi seat Rajeev Rai has alleged threat to his life and claimed that he is continuously receiving threats.

“Threats were received several times even before the Lok Sabha elections. I informed the police but no cognizance was taken. On September 20, 2024, I again received a threat over the phone. This time the call had come from a Pakistani number but from the language and manner of conversation it seemed that the caller was calling from India. He told his name as Vijay and while speaking in Hindi, threatened that your days are over,” the Ghosi MP told media persons here on Saturday.

He has demanded that the government to seriously investigate the matter and take action.

Rai said that this government makes many claims about the security of the people but as long as he kept complaining as a common citizen, the police did not take any cognizance. He expressed concern for his safety.

The SP MP said that in the past too, he had received Y-category security before 2017 on the basis of intelligence input, but the security was removed as soon as the BJP government came to power in the state.

He said that one should not play with anyone’s security for political reasons. In view of this, if any untoward incident happens then the police administration and the state government will be held accountable for it.

He said that he has also written a letter to the Union Home Minister regarding the issue of threats received recently and will appeal wherever necessary regarding the investigation of this matter.