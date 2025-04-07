Akhilesh Yadav warns BJP of threat to SP MP over his remark on Rana Sangha

Attacking the BJP on Monday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the saffron party is promoting communalism to hide its failures .

The SP chief said this in the context of the attack on a Samajwadi Party MP by some organisations over his remark on Rana Sangha in Parliament.

Advertisement

He said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is standing with the organizations that are threatening the SP MP Ramji Lal Suman. This reflects that the BJP is following a communal path to hide its failures like inflation, and unemployment. Hence, communalism is being spread to divert people’s attention from these issues.”

Advertisement

Under the circumstances, he said if anything happens to the Suman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be responsible for it.

Ramji Lal Suman, in a statement in Parliament, had said that emperor Babur was invited by Rana Sanga to India. Ever since, he is on the target of many organizations.

Yadav said an army was formed to threaten people in Germany at the time of Hitler. Similarly, the BJP has created an army that insults people from time to time.

The SP chief also attacked a prominent media house, asking his supporters not to read its newspaper.

He was addressing the media here on Monday at a programme on rejoining BSP leaders Daddu Prasad and Salauddin in SP.

Daddu Prasad was a BSP MLA from Manikpur assembly constituency in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. He won on the BSP ticket in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections held in 2002, 2007 and 2012. Later, he was sacked by Mayawati.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Daddu Prasad was declared SP candidate from Naraini but the ticket was withdrawn within 24 hours.