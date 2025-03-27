Raid on MP’s house in Agra: SP protestors allege conspiracy

Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) activists held a massive protest here on Thursday against the attack on the residence of party’s Dalit MP Ramjilal Suman in Agra by Karni Sena activists yesterday.

SP workers demonstrated at Atal Chowk in the state capital raising slogans against the BJP government for being part of the conspiracy behind the attack on the Dalit MP. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) workers led by SP MLA Dr Pallvi Patel also joined the protest.

Later, police arrested hundreds of protestors along with Dr Pallavi Patel and detained them at Eco Park.

Yesterday, Karni Sena activists stormed the residence of Ramjilal Suman in Agra protesting against his remark in the Rajya Sabha on Rana Sanga. They were particularly agitated by his statement that Raja Rana Sanga had invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post in social media, alleged that the UP government was behind the conspiracy in the attack on the Karni Sena’s attack on his party MP. He wrote that a violent act of sabotage was carried out by some people at the house of a PDA MP in Agra when the chief minister was present in the city.

“When the CM could not stop such an incident taking place in his presence, how then can he claim to have zero tolerance of violence,” he wondered.

The SP chief, raising questions on the law and order situation in the state, wrote that either the influence of the chief minister is decreasing by the day or no one is listening to the ‘Outgoing CM’ now.

“If he is still the chief minister, then he should take immediate action. Crack down on the culprits with the help of AI and punish them lest it would be assumed that what happened against the PDA MP was with their permission,” he added.