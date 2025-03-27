BJP demands strict action against SP MP over his remarks on Rana Sanga

The BJP on Thursday demanded strict action against Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman for calling 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga a “traitor”, leading to widespread protests.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, BJP MP CP Joshi said, “If somebody in the name of appeasement, with a narrow mindset, says such things about great warriors, then it is certainly condemnable and strict action should be taken against such people.”

Joshi urged that strict action should be taken against those who insult brave men in this manner.

Meanwhile, as members of the Karni Sena attacked the residence of SP MP, Ramji Lal Suman in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, over his statement regarding Rana Sanga and demanded an apology, the SP leader on Thursday said he would not retract his remarks.

Talking to a news agency outside Parliament, Suman said, “We had informed the Chairman about the situation and requested security for our family.

“The way our house was attacked with a bulldozer yesterday, breaking windows, chairs, and cars, was pre-planned. Since March 22, people had been announcing they would come to our house, and there was negligence on the part of the administration, which allowed them to bring the bulldozer.”

Suman also addressed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s comments, where he claimed that the attack occurred because the MP is a Dalit.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, criticised Suman’s understanding of history.

Suman responded, “I believe what Akhilesh Yadav has said is correct, and I stand by my statement. I have no less knowledge of history than Chief Minister Adityanath. There is no question of apologising for my statement that Babar was invited by Rana Sanga.”

BJP MP Jagadambika Pal has strongly condemned a statement made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, saying it hurt the sentiments of millions of people.

Pal emphasised that public representatives should not make disparaging remarks about respected individuals, and criticised Suman’s party for not taking action against him.

“The sentiments of crores of people were hurt by his statement. No public representative has the right to make a statement about a person who is very respected and his party did not even issue a show cause notice against him and did not take any action against him. These people speak against Sanatan Dharma every day, say disrespectful things against great men,” said Pal.

In recent weeks, debates surrounding medieval history have intensified in India, particularly regarding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, his reign, and his grave.

Amid the controversy over Aurangzeb, Rajput ruler Rana Sanga’s role has been discussed, with Suman calling him a “traitor” in a speech in Parliament.

During his address in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, Suman remarked, “BJP leaders often claim Muslims have the DNA of Babur, but Indian Muslims do not consider Babur their ideal.

“In fact, it was Rana Sanga who invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. If you claim Muslims are descendants of Babur, you are also descendants of Rana Sanga — a traitor. We criticise Babur, but not Rana Sanga.”