SP means a party full of demerits; Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday slammed the Opposition, saying that under the rule of SP, BSP and Congress, only hooliganism and plunder took place in the state.

“Samajwadi Party means a party full of demerits. For this reason, the national president of this party, Akhilesh Yadav, has reached the sky of arrogance,” he commented.

The Deputy CM , who participated in the Lakhpati Didi Gram Chaupal organized in village Simrau of Karhal area, said that,” Today work is being done for the development of people. In the SP government, votes were taken by intimidating voters, but now people have no need to fear them”. He however admitted that due to increase in political strength of SP by winning more seats in Lok Sabha elections, the strength of the criminals too has also increased. But the BJP government in the state is ready to take strict action against the goons, he asserted.

Maurya said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government at the Center and the state led by Yogi Adityanath is continuously working in the interest of the public. On the question of transfers of officers, he said that if SP President Akhilesh Yadav has any complaint or problem, he should tell the government. The opposition people indulge in politics of appeasement and we do politics for the development of all, he said.

” The previous governments did not do any work in the interest of villages, poor and farmers. But the central and state governments are continuously bringing new schemes for their upliftment. Under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, pure drinking water is being provided to every village,” he claimed, further adding, earlier there was a crisis of drinking water in any locality and people used to complain to their representative, but now this problem has been completely eliminated. ” Ration is being provided to every household under the Anna Yojana. Under Ayushman Yojana, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided,” he added.

Besides , he said under Vishwakarma Yojana, a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh is being given to a worker to start his own business. Every poor person is getting a permanent house. He said that before 2017, the state was ruled by goons and mafias under the SP government.

By-elections to Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district vacated by SP President Akhilesh Yadav will be held soon after he was elected to Lok Sabha from Kannauj.