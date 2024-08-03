SP leader’s bakery demolished in Ayodhya

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the parents of the rape victim of stern action against the accused on Friday, the Ayodhya district authorities on Saturday demolished the illegally constructed bakery of Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan.

Samajwadi Party’s Bhadarsa city president Moeed Khan has been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. He along with another person have been arrested and sent to jail.

The entire bakery of the SP leader was razed to the ground within just one and a half hours with the help of two bulldozers in the presence of Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Anirudh Pratap Singh and Ayodhya Development Authority Secretary Satyendra Singh along with SDM Sohawal Ashok Saini.

Sources said along with the bakery building, its walls were also demolished. After this, the encroachment by the accused SP leader in the other part of the pond by surrounding it with a wall was also razed to the ground. The house of the accused will also be demolished, sources added.

Assistant Food Commissioner Manikchand Singh too conducted a raid on the bakery of accused Moeed Khan on Friday. During this, samples of food items being made in the bakery were taken. After this the bakery was sealed abd its licence was cancelled.

The bakery was built occupying a very large plot of government land. Part of the plot housed a bakery while a larger portion was sown with crops.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the Bhadarsa Nagar Panchayat Chairman and two SP leaders for threatening the family members of victim girl with pressurizing them to enter into a compromise.

In the FIR registered at Purakalandar police station on Friday night said that Chairman Mohammad Rashid, along with SP leader Jai Singh Rana and one other person, reached the District Women’s Hospital and at around 11 pm in the night and they met the family members of the rape victim admitted in the private ward. They also threatened them and pressurised for reconciliation.