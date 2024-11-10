SP is the production house of criminals and mafia: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that all mafias are the product of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“Earlier, MLAs used to be murdered in broad daylight. SP is the production house of criminals and mafia,” he claimed.

Addressing a public meeting at Hanumanganj in the Phulpur assembly constituency on Sunday to support BJP candidate Deepak Patel, Yogi Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party represents a gathering of mafia and criminals.

“Krishnanand Rai and Raju Pal were murdered in broad daylight. Mafias like Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, and Khan Mubarak were associated with the Samajwadi Party,” he further claimed.

Yogi said that public money used to go to the Saifai family and their servants earlier.

“This is not a PDA alliance, this is a production house of rioters. No mafia in UP is not a disciple of the Samajwadi Party. Mafia Atiq, Mukhtar, and Khan Mubarak are all products of SP’s production house,” the UP CM said.

Questioning the SP, he asked the public, “Today, the SP has deviated from the values for which it was established. The Samajwadi Party is a collection of mafia and criminals.”

“Daughters were raped in Ayodhya and Kannauj, Lucknow, and Hardoi. If you commit injustice against your daughters, I will send you to hell,” he warned.

Questioning the Congress and INDI alliance, Yogi asked, “What compels them to oppose the withdrawal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir? The Jammu and Kashmir government’s proposal, seeking the reinstatement of Article 370 is intended to promote terrorism. The Modi government will never allow it to return. There will be one law and one rule throughout the country.”

Before beginning his speech, Yogi Adityanath bowed to the land of Prayagraj. He said that this area, located at the zenith of the Ganga, is blessed immensely by Lord Prayagraj and Mother Ganga. “This area is sacred and revered, and the faith of every person is connected here,” he said.

“This year is very special for Prayagraj because the Mahakumbh will be organised here after 12 years. PM Modi has worked to get Kumbh recognised as a cultural heritage in the UNESCO list,” he added.

The by-election for the Phulpur assembly seat will be held on November 20, along with elections for eight other seats.