SP-Congress alliance will lead to increased terrorism: Yogi

Launching a scathing attack on Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the two parties as “incapable of ensuring security, fostering development, and promoting the welfare of the underprivileged”.

Addressing an election rally in favour of the former BJP state president, Union Minister, and MP, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, contesting from the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat, held at Kachcha Baba Inter College in Shivpur, the chief minister emphasised that an alliance between the SP and Congress would lead to increased terrorism, the dominance of the mafia, exploitation of the underprivileged, and hindrances to development.

During his visit to the constituency, Yogi Adityanath paid obeisance at the Kachcha Baba temple.

He said that “the INDI Alliance cannot build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya or the Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and hence are not worthy of support”. These parties, he said, cannot even rejuvenate the holy places of worship let alone building new ones.

“The Modi Government is poised to be reelected with Chandauli set to play a significant part of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’. Over the past decade, India’s stature has increased under Prime Minister Modi’s stewardship, heralding a new era for the nation,” he said.

“Scourges like terrorism and Naxalism have been quelled. The underprivileged have received vital support such as free ration and the Kisan Samman Nidhi, while healthcare has been bolstered with a Rs 5 lakh insurance cover. The PM Awas Yojana has extended housing benefits to many. With Modi at the helm, development, welfare, security, and preserving India’s cultural heritage are assured.”

Highlighting the preservation of the heritage sites, the CM remarked, “The magnificence of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the grandeur of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya, and initiatives like the Vindhyavasini Dham corridor and Markandeya Dham beckon us. Even the centuries-old Samadhi of Kachcha Baba has been rejuvenated. A society that reveres its heritage is impervious to external pressures. BJP’s legacy includes the preservation of our rich cultural heritage.”

Making a fervent appeal for Mahendra Nath Pandey’s reelection from Chandauli, Yogi recalled Pandey’s unwavering dedication to Chandauli’s progress, alongside MPs, MLAs, and community leaders. “Notably, the establishment of Baba Keenaram Medical College is a testament to his efforts. Moreover, under PM Modi’s guidance, Kashi is undergoing comprehensive development with infrastructural enhancements such as four-lane connectivity. Introduction of high-quality trains like Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Vande Bharat underscored the government’s commitment to elevating India’s transportation standards.”

The chief minister highlighted the manifold advantages of the waterway for the inhabitants of Kashi and Chandauli, saying, “Under the double-engine governance of the BJP, significant strides have been made to enhance the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region. Sarnath, which is revered as the site of Lord Buddha’s teachings, has been adorned with splendour. Likewise, Lahartara, associated with Sant Kabir Das, has undergone a magnificent transformation, while Seer Govardhan, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, exudes a divine grandeur. The remarkable makeover of temples, riverfronts, and overall development in Kashi has left onlookers awe-struck, prompting them to question whether this is the same city as it was a decade ago.”

He said, “The pace of development in Kashi and Chandauli is akin to a bullet train. Our administration is tirelessly working to embellish the birthplace of the temple of Baba Keenaram with divine grandeur. However, the coalition between the Samajwadi Party and Congress is deemed catastrophic. Historically, whenever two individuals come together, chaos ensues.”

“Examining the manifestos of Congress and the SP, one might infer a pro-Pakistan stance. They propose extending benefits of reservations meant for backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribes to Muslims. Nonetheless, Modi ji has emphatically stated that no force on earth can undermine the existing structure of reservations,” he added.

The chief minister denounced the proposed alliance between Congress and the SP citing their inclination towards implementing an inheritance tax. Likening the proposed policy to Aurangzeb’s Jizya (a tax levied from non-Muslims), he remarked it reflected the Opposition parties’ regressive approach.

Alleging a sinister Opposition agenda, he claimed, “These parties intend to seize ancestral properties through coercive means and distribute them among infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims.”

Calling them (the SP and Congress) the embodiment of the spirit of Aurangzeb, he vowed not to permit the imposition of the Jaziya tax in India. While their manifesto promised freedom for minorities to eat what they desire, he vehemently opposed their intention to permit beef consumption.

Warning against voting for the advocates of cow slaughter, he said it would tarnish the sanctity associated with the Ram temple.

The chief minister earnestly requested the citizens to devote two to three hours of their daily schedule over five days to serve the nation. This involves engaging voters by visiting five to six households daily and persuading them to support the lotus symbol at the polls. “By adhering to this routine, individuals can reach out to 25 families within five days, culminating in an estimated 100-125 people who can be encouraged to cast their votes on the lotus symbol, thereby ensuring victory for Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey”, he stated further.