UP govt gears up for monsoon, monitors 29 highly sensitive districts

With the monsoon season approaching, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken proactive steps to ensure public safety.

In a high-level meeting, he directed officials to create a comprehensive plan to address potential flooding after the monsoon’s arrival.

The primary focus of this plan is to guarantee the timely relocation of residents and their livestock to secure areas.

In a piece of welcome news for residents suffering from extreme heat, scientists from the Meteorological Department have predicted that the monsoon will likely arrive between June 20 and 25.

Relief Commissioner G.S. Naveen informed here on Monday that preparations to tackle potential floods are underway as per the Chief Minister’s directives.

The state has been divided into three zones for flood management: 29 highly sensitive, 11 sensitive, and 35 normal districts. Teams, including officials from the Irrigation, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry departments, have been alerted to monitor these areas closely.

Additionally, the SDRF, NDRF, PAC, and the Meteorological Department are on high alert. Seven NDRF teams, 18 SDRF teams, and 17 PAC teams have been pre-positioned.

The Relief Commissioner’s office has also set up a daily review system to receive reports from the Meteorological Department, Irrigation Department, Agriculture Department, and Central Water Commission to ensure swift action.

The state-level Emergency Operation Center has been activated, running a 20-seat call center for the 24/7 relief helpline 1070. This center will update field officers in flood-affected districts via SMS and voice calls.

Additionally, 24-hour district emergency operation centers with video conferencing facilities have been established and linked to the state-level relief control room. A flood preparedness checklist has been sent to all districts.

The Yogi government has also deployed 400 Aapda Mitras to deal with floods and other disasters in the state and provided them with a 15-day training, uniforms, ID cards, certificates, and emergency responder kits. Furthermore, 10,500 volunteers have been trained to assist in emergency situations.