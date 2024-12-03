SP, BSP demand govt’s strong initiative against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have demanded a strong initiative from the Central government to tackle the situation in Bangladesh, where Hindus and saints are on target.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday, “Indian government should think about this and such things should not happen. If they cannot respect our saints, then how can they claim to be a strong government.”

On the other hand, BSP chief Mayawati, in a post on X, said, “After the coup in the neighboring country Bangladesh, violence and atrocities being committed by the new government, especially on the Hindu minorities, and the deteriorating situation there, is extremely sad and worrying.”

She further said, “There is a lot of anger among the people of India regarding this. The government should make a statement on this in Parliament and also take appropriate steps.”