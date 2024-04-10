Sops for women, youth in SP manifesto

Samajwadi Party, a major constituent of INDI Alliance in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday released its manifesto or vision document for 2024 Lok Sabha polls promising to hike the MGNREGA wages, caste census, employment to youths, 33 per cent reservation to women, laptops to students and free education to girls upto Post Graduation.

The party promised Rs 3000 per month to BPL women and Rs 500 per month for mobile charging to every ration card holder.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said suggestions were sought through social media pages of the Samajwadi Party.

Yadav said,”The vision document has been created based on people’s suggestions. Information was obtained on social media in the form of a public demand letter. Everyone gave us their suggestions from time to time. The document is a compilation of all received suggestions.”

He stated, “We have named our vision document ‘People’s Demand Letter – Our Rights’. The main demands in this vision document are Right to protect the Constitution, Right to protect democracy, Right to freedom of media, and Right to social justice. Right to social justice is essential for the development of the country. Inclusive development is not possible without the caste census of the country.”

Yadav said, “The youths are unemployed. Unemployment in youths has reached 80 per cent. This unemployment has reached up to 90 per cent of youths in villages. The condition of Uttar Pradesh is worse.

”The government does not want to give reservation, that is why it does not want to give jobs. BJP has deliberately leaked papers in the state.”

He alleged that the ration given to the poor was substandard and nutritious food was not available.

The SP chief said,”There is a right to free education. We will increase GDP from three per cent to six per cent. The old pension scheme will also be restored in all departments.”

He alleged that the borders were becoming unsafe, and shrinking in some parts of India, and emphasised the party’s commitment to discontinue the Agnipath scheme and instead advocated for regular recruitment in the armed forces.

Yadav said if the BJP comes to power again, then the police may also serve in PAC for three years.

SP promises in the manifesto included an increase in the wages to Rs 450 in MNREGA and also an increase in the number of working days under MNREGA to 150 days.

The manifesto also promised to immediately fill the vacant posts in all government departments and establish a National Employment Policy.

The manifesto also promises to implement the laptop distribution scheme for students in the entire country.

The SP also pledged to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in jobs in all government departments including police. The party also promised to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and Assembly, if voted to power.

Making a big announcement for girls, Yadav said if their government is formed, girls will get free education from KG to PG.

The SP also promised direct cash benefits to women in the manifesto. If voted to power, women from families living below the poverty line will get a monthly pension of up to Rs 3,000 per month, the party promised.

The SP promised to conduct a caste census, and stressed that there should be no delay in this.” If SP comes to power, the caste census will be conducted by the year 2025”.

Under the free ration scheme, flour would be distributed instead of wheat, Yadav said, adding that this flour will be good in terms of nutrition and quality, at par with the best companies of the country.

According to the manifesto, if voted to power, every family holding a ration card, will also get free mobile data worth Rs 500. With free data, there will be no ‘digital divide’ between the ‘digital rich and the digital poor’, Yadav claimed.