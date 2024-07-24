Jagan leads protest against TDP in Delhi; INDIA bloc leaders extend support

Joined by INDIA bloc leaders, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday led a protest against the ruling TDP over deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy was joined by Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at Jantar Matar in the national capital.

Addressing the protesters, the YSRCP leader questioned the state of governance in Andhra Pradesh.

“What is the plight of Andhra Pradesh today? Whatever is happening in Andhra Pradesh today, is it fair? Can a CM’s son (Nara Lokesh), who is also a minister, display a red book? Pictures of him are on many hoardings across the state. What message will this send to the police department? If someone complains, you make false cases. Now, he has started vandalism in the state,” he said.

Reddy further criticized the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP for inciting violence and creating lawlessness.

“This is leading to ghastly incidents where people are being hacked using swords and knives…The cops are mute spectators. More than 30 people dead, more than 300 murder attempts, over 100 incidents of assault in the state,” he said.

The former Andhra CM emphasized that political parties need to observe and speak out against these actions, adding, “We asked all political parties here to see for themselves and voice it out….How can anyone (TDP) point fingers when they are doing this mischief?”

The protest at Jantar Mantar was aimed to draw national attention to the alleged misconduct and violence in Andhra Pradesh after the elections.