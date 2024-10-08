Sonowal Engages with Cart Pullers in Dibrugarh in the Spirit of Durga Puja

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, spent time with rickshaw and cart pullers in Dibrugarh, connecting with them over a heartfelt meal of Poori Sabji.

As the local MP, Sonowal engaged in conversation with the Shramik brothers, praising their hard work in supporting the local economy.

During the interaction, Sonowal highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to inclusive development through the philosophy of Antyodaya, which aims to empower all sections of society with dignity.

Reflecting on the moment, he remarked, “It was a privilege to meet all of you today in this beautiful season of Durga Puja. Sharing Poori Sabji with you brought back memories of my own childhood.”

Sonowal’s gesture labourers were in way to recognise their contribution to society, reinforcing the government’s focus on grassroots development.