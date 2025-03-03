A mother’s lap is greatest classroom: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the critical role of women in nation-building, stating that “a mother’s lap is the world’s best institution of learning”, while addressing the Central Foundation Day of the All-Assam Sonowal Kachari Women’s Association (AASKWA) in Dibrugarh.

Speaking at the event, he praised the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, saying, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, the empowerment of women has paved the way for a prosperous and self-reliant society and nation.”

Citing the Rigveda, the minister stressed that women have historically played a fundamental role in shaping a progressive and holistic society. “A mother inspires her children to acquire knowledge and guides them with courage. Without effort and perseverance, it is impossible to realise one’s full potential,” he said.

Mr Sonowal further underlined the importance of balancing technological advancement with humanity, stating, “Progress is essential, but without humanity, it remains incomplete. We must prioritize human values to overcome the challenges before us.”

He highlighted the need for the Sonowal Kachari community to excel through skill, resilience, and dedication. “There are no shortcuts to success. Every achievement comes through competition and challenges. Assam’s various ethnic groups must advance through education, culture, and sports. It is our responsibility to uplift the Sonowal Kachari community through action, not just words,” Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Calling for women to take the lead in driving change, Mr Sonowal urged the community to embrace hard work and perseverance. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets an example by working nearly 18 hours a day with unmatched dedication. We must all emulate his commitment for the greater good of the nation.”

He reiterated the government’s continuous efforts over the past decade to empower women. “Millions of women in India have become self-reliant and are contributing significantly to national progress and economic growth. By 2047, we aim to build a self-reliant and developed India, and I call upon the women of this community to take a leading role in this mission. A strong and empowered women’s force translates to accelerated national growth and prosperity.”