Sonowal unveils initiative to enhance efficiency of major ports

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched a series of major initiatives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) aimed at modernising India’s maritime infrastructure, strengthening its global trade presence, and promoting sustainability.

These initiatives were launched during a stakeholder meeting in Mumbai to discuss various possibilities from the major announcements made in the Union Budget for the maritime sector.

The minister launched the ‘One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP)’, an initiative to standardise and streamline operations across India’s major ports. The step aims at removing inconsistencies in documentation and processes that led to inefficiencies, increased costs, and operational delays.

He also launched Sagar Ankalan — the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2023-24, as a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and global competitiveness in India’s maritime sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sonowal said that with the launch of the ‘One Nation-One Port’ Process and Sagar Ankalan – LPPI Index, India is taking a decisive step towards standardised, efficient, and globally competitive ports.

”By enhancing port performance and streamlining logistics, we are reducing inefficiencies, cutting carbon footprints, and strengthening India’s position in global trade. Our commitment to modern, green, and smart port infrastructure will not only fuel economic resilience but also ensure a sustainable maritime future for generations to come. This is a transformative leap towards making India a maritime powerhouse, contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and a developed India by 2047,” he said.

Mr Sonowal also launched the Bharat Global Ports Consortium to Strengthen global trade by expanding India’s maritime reach and enhancing global trade resilience; and the MAITRI logo (Master Application for International Trade and Regulatory Interface) with an aim to streamline trade processes, reduce bureaucratic redundancies and expedite clearances, reinforcing India’s commitment to ease of doing business.