‘Sonia, Rahul Gandhi should be tried for treason’: BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore during no-trust debate

Demanding that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should be tried for treason, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday claimed that Congress Parliamentary party chief and Wayanad MP met with members of the Communist Party of China in 2008 in Beijing.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over a no-confidence motion against the NDA government, Rathore said that the Congress leaders met the Communist Party of China in 2008 when the BJP MP was in Beijing during the Olympics.

“I was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (in China). We came to know that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming to meet us. They didn’t come to meet us. They met the Communist Party of China. They should be tried for treason,” Rathore said.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at opposition parties, saying it is blessing of God that opposition have brought a no-confidence motion against his government and that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, the Prime Minister said that people have repeatedly shown trust in the government.

“People of the country have shown trust in our government again and again. I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that the opposition parties had brought a no-confidence motion against his government in 2018 also ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“God is very kind and speaks through some medium…I believe that it’s the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections…”PM Modi said that he had told opposition parties that it was their floor test and they could not even muster the number of votes that their numbers entailed in the 2018 no-confidence motion.

“In a way, Opposition’s No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people,” he said.

The last two days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

Rathore further launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the party is responsible for the violence that took place in Manipur over the last 40 years.

“They are also responsible for the violence in Kashmir and the militancy in Punjab,” he added.

Rathore also said, “Congress says that they will open a shop of love in the market of hatred. Their shop is of corruption, lies, appeasement, and arrogance. They only change the name of the shop but the product remains the same.”

Slamming the Opposition for moving the no-confidence motion, Rathore said that the opposition themselves are not even worthy of no-confidence.

“They (Congress) have brought a no-confidence motion against our government, but they themselves are not even worthy of no-confidence. They have betrayed Rajasthan,” he added.

BJP MP Rathore also raised rapes in Rajasthan and lashes out at Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders in Rajasthan for their ‘insensitive comments’ on victims of rapes in the state.

“Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi was speaking on Manipur but forgot Rajasthan. There are 17 rapes that happen in Rajasthan daily, while 7 murders take place every day. They do not talk about that,” he said.