Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar among other leaders pay homage to Sitaram Yechury

Senior leaders cutting across party lines came together here on Saturday to pay homage to departed CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury at a condolence meeting.

Sitaram Yechury passed away on 12th September at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The condolence meeting was also attended by prominent leaders, P Chidambaram, and DMK MP Kanimozhi among others.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, representing both her party and her personal connection with Yechury, shared her thoughts after paying her respects.

“I am here on behalf of my party and on a personal level to pay my respects to a very important and great leader of this country. His loss is not just a political one. He was a thinker, a writer, a philosopher, and also a great inspiration to the next generation of politicians,” she said, emphasizing the CPIM leader’s close relationship with her father, M. Karunanidhi, and the DMK leadership.

Kerala Minister P Rajeev said the demise of Yechury had left a big void in the national politics. “I had the opportunity to work with him as deputy leader when he led CPI(M) in Rajya Sabha. It is a significant loss to the party, the Left, and the country,” he said.

CPI (M) leaders and party workers also gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to their departed leader, whose death has left an indelible void in Indian politics and the party.