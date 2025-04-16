Himachal Congress leaders hold protest, condemning ED chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul

Congress leaders and workers held protest outside Enforcement Directorate Office in Shimla on Wednesday, condemning the BJP-led Central government after ED’s chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh was accompanied by State Congress President Pratibha Singh along with cabinet ministers Vikramaditiya Singh and Anirudh Singh, MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore other party leaders and workers.

Sukhu said that the chargesheet has been filed out of political vedetta. It has been done to divert attention of the public from the real issues, he said.

“Who so ever speaks against the Central government, BJP takes action against them through ED. The leader who bows down and compromises gets washed clean inbthe washing machine of BJP,” he alleged.

Taking a dig, he said that the ED has now turned into intimidation department. The Central government has no answers to the questions relating to public issues, so those who question are being targeted, said the Chief Minister.

“We will stand firm against every trick and will win this battle as well,” he said, adding that this country will run by the Constitution linked to the faith of 140 crore people and not by dictatorial orders.