Cong holds widespread protests over ED action against Gandhis

The Congress on Wednesday held protests in several parts of the country over the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheets against its senior leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald-linked money laundering case.

Party workers hit the streets in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Punjab, Assam and other states in protest against the ED action.

In the national capital, members of the party’s frontal organizations — Indian Youth Congress (IYC), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and All India Mahila Congress — led a protest march from the party office on 24 Akbar Road to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here.

A heavy police barricading was seen outside the party’s office as workers held placards with slogan “Vipaksh par ED ka War, Modi Shah Ka hathyar” (political vendetta against opposition by Modi-Shah). However, the protestors were stopped by the police outside the party office and were not allowed to reach the ED office.

In Guwahati, the Pradesh Congress Committee under the leadership of Bhupen Kumar Borah, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan, working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and former MP Ripun Bora held a protest in front of the local ED office.

In Patna too, Congress leaders, including Bihar in-charge Allavaru, state president Rajesh Ram, and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, led the protest against the central government, stating, “The Congress is not afraid and will never be afraid. We will face every challenge with full strength. Satyamev Jayate.”

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states also slammed the Centre.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a charge sheet against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi — who has always posed a formidable challenge to the Union government — is yet another chapter in the vindictive politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu added: “This is not merely an act of retribution against two leaders of the Congress party. It is a clear warning by the Modi Government to opposition parties and all citizens who believe in democracy that dissent will not be tolerated. The Congress party, which has consistently faced such politics of hatred, will once again respond with the strength of truth and justice.”

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav also slammed the Centre stating, “If BJP and Narendra Modi think that they will scare Rahul Gandhi and Congress party then it is their mistake. Every one of our workers will fight this battle with strength. We have neither come under anyone’s pressure nor will we come under it.”

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rajasthan assembly, Tika Ram Jully, the party state president Govind Singh Dotasara, several MPs, MLAs and senior party functionaries participated in the dharna near the ED office at the Ambedkar (High Court) Circle here.