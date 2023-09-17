Amid the ongoing military operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar has given a stern warning to the “enemies of India” and asked them to not mess with “modernized lethal machine” that is Indian Army.

“India has enemies – These enemies want to stop Indias rise. But they should know this. Indian Military is now a modernized high tech and lethal machine – make no mistake about it. You will be wise to avoid it,” he wrote on Twitter, now renamed as X.

He said that India has seen war and never intend to go for it first but if someone goes to war with the country, their children will be raised by someone else.

“India has seen war and does not want war but if you go to war with India, someone else will raise your children,” the minister said.

The remarks have come at a time when security forces are locked in a fierce gun battle with terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag for the last 5 days. The encounter that started in the intervening night of 12-13 September has turned into a major military operation.

The terrorists are hiding in a cave located on top of a hill in the jungles of Kokernag in Anantnag district. So far, four security personnel have been killed in action, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun Bhutt.

Weather conditions and difficult terrain has forced security forces to use drone and rocket launchers to target the terrorist hideout. The ADGP Kashmir has said that 2-3 terrorists have been surrounded and soon they will be neutralized.