“Some cannot tolerate India’s progress unless it benefits them”: PM Modi’s indirect dig at opposition in I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an indirect attack on the opposition, said on Thursday that while the nation is moving forward with a unified resolution, some people cannot “tolerate” the progress.

“We are moving forward with the same resolution, but there are some people who cannot tolerate progress or think of India’s progress unless it benefits them. They want anarchy. The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people,” the Prime Minister said during his address from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

PM Modi noted that there are both external and internal challenges, and more such challenges are bound to come. “I want to say to such forces that India’s development will not pose a threat to anyone. The world should not worry seeing India’s development,” he added.

He also reiterated his commitment to fighting against corruption in India.

“Corruption plagued India for years. We have waged war against corruption, and we will continue to fight against it. We have an honest approach and a dedication to the country. Despite all these people, we will strive to take this country forward and will never look back,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the country’s progress never comes at the expense of others. “War is not our path. We are the country of Buddha. Despite all the challenges, we must move ahead. Can anyone imagine people openly condoning corruption? Those who are trying to condone corruption are a concern,” he said.

PM Modi also pushed for major reforms in the agricultural sector and emphasized efforts to improve farmers’ lives.

During his customary address, the Prime Minister commended farmers for choosing organic farming, adding that India could become the organic food basket of the world as it moves towards Viksit Bharat (a developed nation).

“We need to reform the farm sector. Today, we are providing easy loans, technology, and valuation of produce. We are grateful to farmers for choosing organic farming. In this year’s budget, we have made huge provisions with significant schemes to promote natural farming. If any country can become the organic food basket for the world, it is my country, and it will be our farmers who make this possible. We must strive to improve the lives of farmers,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the reforms undertaken by the central government in the past 10 years, saying that these have increased self-confidence in the youth and their desire to take giant leaps. He said that after independence, there was an atmosphere of status quo in the country that needed to be broken.

“People waited for reforms. We got an opportunity, and we implemented major reforms. Our commitment to reform is not restricted to editorials; our reforms are not for small praise — they are for making the country strong. This has resulted in a rise in self-confidence. Many avenues are now open for our youngsters. The youth no longer want to walk slowly, they want to leap forward and achieve new things, and they want to take giant strides. This is a golden era for India,” PM Modi said.

“We should not let this opportunity pass. We will then achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he added.

The Prime Minister also urged the nation to work towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He recalled that 40 crore Indians showed strength and courage in driving away the British decades ago.

“Before independence, 40 crore Indians showed courage, dedication, and bravery, moving with one motto, and broke the shackles of colonial rule despite all adversities. Their only goal was freedom. If 40 crore Indians could achieve this, then 140 crore Indians can do wonders if they take one pledge. Despite all challenges, we can make a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” PM Modi said.

“Now is the time to live for Viksit Bharat 2047 and Indians are determined. We have to become Atmabirbhar in every field. It is the determination of the Indians that is driving my resolve. India can become a developed nation by 2047. There was a time when people had a do-or-die attitude and we got freedom and now we must have the strength to live for the nation that can make a strong India,” he added.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries as he arrived earlier for the celebrations at the Red Fort. The Prime Minister was dressed in a white kurta, blue jacket, and a traditional multicoloured safa.

This year’s celebration marked the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year’s Independence Day was ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047,’ aiming to drive the government’s efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.