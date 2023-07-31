# India

Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K’s Baramulla

IANS | New Delhi | July 31, 2023 2:23 pm

Labourer shot dead by terrorists, policeman injured in terror attack

Representation image (Photo: IANS)

A soldier shot himself dead on Monday in J&K’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said that the Army soldier shot himself dead with his service rifle.

“The reason behind the soldier taking this extreme step is being ascertained.

Advertisement

“Inquest proceedings have been initiated under the law,” sources said.

Further details were awaited.

Advertisement

Related posts