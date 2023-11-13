Police inspector shot dead in Lucknow on Diwali night

When the entire state was celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights on Sunday night, a horrifying incident came to light. A police inspector was murdered in Lucknow, the capital of the state.

According to information, the inspector posted in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was shot dead at the door of his house in Manas Vihar, in Krishnanagar locality of Lucknow, late on Sunday night.

The miscreants fled the spot soon after committing the crime. Later, the police reached the site of the crime, took possession of the body of the deceased police officer, and started searching for the culprit.

The victim is identified as Satish Kumar (52), a resident of Manas Vihar, who was posted as the Quartermaster in PAC Prayagraj. He had gone to his relative’s house for dinner on Diwali, along with his wife and daughter. The moment he stepped out of his car after returning home around 2 o’clock in the night, a miscreant emerged on the spot and fired at him. The inspector was hit by three bullets.

His wife and daughter informed the police. DCP South Vineet Jaiswal said, “A case of murder has been registered against an unknown person in the matter. Five teams have been deployed; clues to this case are being collected through CCTV footage.”

He reassured the relatives of the deceased inspector that the police would soon get make a breakthrough in the case.

Satish’s wife Bhavna and daughter Pakhi (10) were sitting in the car when the shootout took place. Satish had come out of the car first to open the doors and was shot and fell down on the ground with his body soaked in blood.

Soon, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead to the dismay of his wife and daughter.