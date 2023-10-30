Israel says woman soldier held hostage by Hamas rescued from Gaza during ground operation

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency Monday said that they have rescued a woman soldier being held hostage in Gaza during an overnight ground operation.

In a joint statement, IDF and Shin Bet said that the woman soldier, identified as Private Ori Megidish, who was captured from Nahal Oz base by Hamas militants during their brutal October 7 attack, has been reunited with her family. She, according to their joint statement, is in good condition.

An observation soldier, Megidish was believed to be kept alone by the militants but she was not the only member of her unit captured by Hamas. Other members of her unit are still being held captive in Gaza at other locations.

According to Israeli media reports, the operation to rescue Megidish was planned by the IDF several days in advance. At the time of the expansion of their ground operation, the IDF had said that returning hostages would be their priority mission along with dissolution of Hamas’s military and governance capabilities.

Reacting to the development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the IDF and Shin Bet “for this important and moving achievement, which shows our commitment to bringing all of the hostages home”.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the overnight operation in the Gaza Strip to rescue Pvt. Ori Megidish is proof that Israel can rescue the hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups.

“This is further proof of our ability to reach the hostages, the importance of the ground operation, and above all our commitment to each and every one of the hostages,” Gallant was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying.

He, however, admitted the ongoing ground operation in Gaza is “not easy” and noted that “the enemy resisting”.

“But the IDF forces operate with precision and determination, with cooperation between ground and air forces, and quality intelligence,” Gallant asserted.

“This machine is unstoppable, and I am convinced that they will be able to accomplish their tasks,” he said, adding “this will not be a short or easy war, but we are determined to win for those who paid with their lives.”