Internet services in schools and hospitals and SMS services in Kashmir valley will we restored from Tuesday midnight.

Short Message Service (SMS) will be resumed in Kashmir from Tuesday midnight, news agency IANS quoted Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal as saying.

SMS services are going to be restored nearly after five months in Kashmir. However, Internet services will remain suspended for civilian use.

On December 10, SMS service was enabled to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others. However, the service providers were allowed to resume machine-based messages while the subscribers were not allowed to send any messages from their mobiles.

Now the authority has decided to restore the SMS services throughout the valley.

Later on December 27, internet services were restored in Kargil district of Ladakh.

After the abrogation of Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, there was a communication blockade imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Firstly the operation of landlines was restored after which post-paid mobile phone services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

Broadband internet services have been restored in Jammu, while it still remains suspended in Kashmir. However, mobile internet services still continue to remain suspended in Jammu and Srinagar.

Prepaid mobile phone service continues to remain suspended in Kashmir.