SJVN’s NJHPS achieves its design energy 4 months in advance

SJVN’s premier 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydropower Station (NJHPS) has achieved a significant milestone in design energy generation. On December ,1 NJHPS achieved its design energy generation of 6612 million units.

This is the second fastest design energy generation since the fastest ever record set on November 19, 2011.

A spokesperson of SJVN said that this extraordinary achievement has been achieved within eight months of the current financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

“The power station operated at a capacity of 1650 MW, as a result of 110 percent plant overloading for 116 days . Also despite the high silt level in the Sutlej river, the power station operated without any shutdown, demonstrating efficiency and operational excellence. This record-breaking achievement is a testament to the technical expertise , consistent performance and operational excellence. This achievement also demonstrates that NJHPS is constantly enhancing its technical capabilities and is moving towards achieving even higher benchmarks of power generation in the future,” he said.

SJVN attributes this success to the unwavering dedication and exceptional team work of all SJVNite, especially Team NJPHS under the guidance of SJVN Management and their continuous gratitude to the Ministry of Power , Government of India , Government of Himachal Pradesh , local administration , local people and all the stakeholders, said the spokesperson.

Such achievements highlight India’s ability to efficiently harness the potential of its hydropower projects , contributing significantly to the nation’s energy self-sufficiency and sustainability goals, he added.