Six new medical colleges in UP set to receive recognition soon

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent discussions with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently approved the launch of MBBS programmes at seven new medical colleges in the state.

The Department of Medical Education of UP has now submitted another appeal to the Union Health Minister, requesting permission to admit 100 students each into autonomous state medical colleges in six districts.

At the same time, an appeal has also been made to increase the number of medical college seats in Kanpur Dehat and Lalitpur from 50 to 100. After getting recognition for all these, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase by 700. Currently, there are 10,500 MBBS seats in various medical colleges under the state government.

DG Medical Education Kinjal Singh said on Friday, “The department has submitted another appeal to the Union Medical and Health Minister, requesting permission to admit 100 MBBS students in autonomous state medical colleges in six districts: Chandauli, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sonbhadra, Auraiya, and Kaushambi. Additionally, we have requested an increase in the number of MBBS seats from 50 to 100 each in Kanpur Dehat and Lalitpur.”

She explained that under Section 28 (6) of the NMC Act 2019, a second appeal can be made within 30 days if the Letter of Permission (LOP) is not granted after the initial request. A second appeal has been filed accordingly.

The DGME expressed optimism that the renewed appeal will be reviewed promptly and that approval for the new medical college admissions will be granted. Besides, a three-day selection process to address the shortage of medical teachers in the Autonomous State Medical Colleges of Chandauli, Sonbhadra, and Kaushambi concluded on August 8.

DGME Kinjal Singh said that the selection process for medical teachers, conducted from August 6 to 8, aimed to address the shortage in Chandauli, Sonbhadra, and Kaushambi. The seats from these institutions have been included in the NEET UG-2024 counselling matrix, with the counseling process scheduled for August 20.