18 killed as pickup truck plunges into deep ravine in Chhattisgarh

As many as 18 people died while over eight others sustained severe injuries in a road accident in Bahapani village in the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh.

Four of the victims of the road mishap with critically injuries are undergoing treatment at a specialised health facility.

The accident occurred in the Kukdur Thana area on Monday when a speeding pickup truck veered off the road before plunging into a 20-foot-deep ravine.

Advertisement

Early reports suggest that the villagers boarded the vehicle from Semahara village and were en route to their destination around 2 pm.

Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav informed the media that the death toll includes 16 women, three of whom were young girls, along with a mother and her daughter. Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby medical facilities. However, such was the impact of the accident that 13 of the victims lost their lives on the spot.

Contradicting official accounts, locals raised concerns, asserting that the pickup truck was overloaded with 30 to 35 passengers, beyond its capacity, casting doubts on the veracity of the claims of brake failure. The villagers are questioning the credibility of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and local police.

In his condolence message on the social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his sympathies to the kin of the dead and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, “The bus accident in Kawardha is deeply regrettable. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The local authorities are extending every possible assistance to the injured, and we fervently hope for their swift recovery.”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his profound sorrow over the tragedy, stating, “The news of the accident near Bahapani village in the Kukdur Thana area of Kabir Dham district, resulting in the tragic loss of 18 lives and injuries to 4, is deeply distressing. The district administration has been directed to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the injured. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the departed souls. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”