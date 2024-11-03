“Situation is under control, 35 fire tenders at spot”: Chief Fire Officer on Delhi’s Alipur fire

After a massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Delhi’s Alipur area, Chief Fire Officer Virender Singh said that the situation at the fire incident spot is under control, however, the firefighting operation is still going on to extinguish the fire.

Singh informed 35 fire tenders and around 200 fire personnel including officers are involved in the fire fighting operations.

He added that the fire was erupted in three buildings of the godown and as of now, all three buildings have collapsed.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Fire Officer said, “Situation is under control. We received information about the fire at around 4 pm. Currently, our 35 fire tenders and around 200 fire personnel including officers are involved in the fire fighting operations. Three buildings of godown were involved in the incident and all three buildings have collapsed.”

He also highlighted that these godowns had not taken any precautionary measures for firefighting.

“We are bringing the water from 500 meters away as the vehicles cannot enter the streets. The area is more than 8000 sq yards. They have no system for firefighting,” Singh said.

Phulman, a local resident of the Alipur area, said that the incident site is a godown of paper and wrappers but he doesn’t have any idea about the cause of fire.

He added that the fire broke out at around 2 pm or 2.30 pm on Saturday.

“It is a godown of paper and wrappers. We don’t know how the fire broke out, whether it was short circuit or what we don’t know. There are also godowns of cloth and paper cups and plates. The fire broke at around 2-2.30 pm (on Saturday). We have no idea whether there were workers or not,” said Phulman, a local of the Alipur area.

More details are awaited.