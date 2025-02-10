Devastating fire in Narkeldanga claims one life, over 40 shanties reduced to ashes

A massive fire broke out in a slum near the canal in Narkeldanga on Saturday night, leaving one person dead and destroying at least 40 shanties. The charred body of the deceased, identified as Habibullah Molla, was recovered from inside his hut on Sunday morning. The fire, which started around 10 p.m, spread rapidly, engulfing nearby houses within minutes. The intensity of the flames was so high that a parked truck and a pickup van also caught fire. Several gas cylinders exploded, further fuelling the blaze.

Fire department officials rushed to the spot after receiving the alert, deploying 16 fire engines to combat the inferno. However, local residents alleged that the fire brigade took considerable time to reach the site. Despite relentless overnight efforts by firefighters and locals, the fire was not completely under control by morning. “There are still pocket fires, but the situation is not alarming,” a fire official said, adding that the presence of white smoke indicates diminishing flames. The tragedy has left the affected families devastated, many of whom have lost all their belongings.

Advertisement

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. It has been reported that the presence of highly flammable materials made it difficult for firefighters to control the blaze. Several shanties in the slum were completely gutted, and some had to be demolished to contain the fire. The incident has left many people homeless overnight. The police and fire department are investigating the cause of the fire.

Advertisement

The rising number of fire incidents in the city’s slums has sparked concern. Earlier, on 9 January, a fire broke out in shanties along Diamond Harbour Road near Joka in western Kolkata. Local residents were the first to notice the flames and immediately alerted the fire department. Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and after nearly an hour of effort, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.