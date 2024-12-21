SIT to probe death of youth Cong worker at UP party office

Uttar Pradesh Police has set up a Special Investigation Team(SIT) to investigate into the mysterious death of a Congress youth leader Prabhat Pandey in the state party headquarters on December 18. On the instructions of the Police Commissioner, DCP Central Raveena Tyagi has formed the SIT.

The ACP, Hazratganj Vikas Jaiswal, said here on Saturday that the police inspected the site of the death of Prabhat Pandey, a resident of Sahjanwan, Gorakhpur, a youth worker who had come to protest for the Congress. During this time the plaintiff and Prabhat’s uncle Manish Pandey was also present. Police opened the sealed room number 30 in the Congress state headquarters and interrogated the staff. The office staff told that Prabhat was made to lie on the mattress in the room when he was feeling uneasy. The police have recorded everyone’s statements.

Police have taken Prabhat’s mobile phone into their custody and are scanning its data. With the help of messages and chats, it is being ascertained on whose request he had gone to the Congress office. During the investigation so far, the police has not been able to find out the identity of the person who called for the protest, it said. They are reviewing all the activities captured in CCTV cameras.

Prabhat, who had come for the protest, was found unconscious in the Congress office on Wednesday evening. Doctors declared him dead when he was taken to the civil hospital. Prabhat’s uncle, Manish, a resident of Vigyan Khand of Gomtinagar, had lodged a report of murder against an unknown person at Hussainganj police station. Prabhat was preparing for competitive exams by staying in PG in Lucknow. UP Congress has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Prabhat.