In order to investigate the Unnao incident where a rape survivor was set ablaze on Thursday, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow.

“I visited the spot in Unnao on Thursday evening and constituted a five-member SIT led by Unnao ASP Vinod Pandey. The team will probe all aspects of the case and submit a report to me,” Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told news agency Press Trust of India.

“The report will come to me soon and I will forward it to the government,” he added.

However, Meshram did not disclose the time-frame given to the SIT to submit its report.

The gruesome incident took place on Thursday when a woman who was allegedly raped in December last year was set ablaze by five men, including two accused of rape. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow from where she was airlifted to Delhi where she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was on her way to a Rae Bareli court when the incident happened.

The five men, who have been arrested for the assault on her life, are Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam, and Shubham Trivedi.

Out of these five, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi are accused in the rape case. One of them was arrested and subsequently released on bail.