Sisodia walks out of Tihar, claims Kejriwal will follow soon

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was released from the Tihar jail on Friday evening following the relief from the Supreme Court.

Soon after coming out of the Tihar jail today, the AAP leader credited the Constitution written by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar for his release and exuded confidence that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also walk out of jail soon.

“I have come out of jail due to your love, God’s blessings and power of truth, and the biggest of all, the dream of Babasaheb that if any dictatorial government comes to power and puts Opposition leaders behind bars by forming dictatorial laws, then this country’s Constitution will protect them. I assure you that with this power of the Constitution, Arvind Kejriwal will also come out of jail,” stated Sisodia in his address to the party workers soon after coming out of jail.

Advertisement

He raised the slogan “Bharat mata ki jai! Inquilab Zindabad!” upon his release from the Jail.

“Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don’t understand how to pay off this debt to Babasaheb,” Sisodia said in his address.

Several AAP workers had gathered outside the Tihar jail to greet Sisodia. He greeted the party leaders and workers who had gathered outside to welcome him.

Senior AAP leaders including Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and other leaders also reached outside the jail to welcome him.

The party stated that Manish Sisodia will go to Rajghat at around 9 am tomorrow morning. After Rajghat, he will go to the temple at around 10 am and after that he will reach the party headquarters at 11 am and address the workers.

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak asserted, “Manish Sisodia is our senior leader and he will come out to lead the party.”

Pathak further targeted the BJP and alleged that the BJP has left no stone unturned in troubling Delhiites. With Manish Sisodia coming out, governance will get a new strength and we all will also get new energy, added Pathak.