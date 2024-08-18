Sisodia should stop fooling people with his padyatra: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia over his ongoing padyatra (foot march) and said that he should stop fooling the people of the city.

Referring to Sisodia’s padyatra, Yadav said: “Manish Sisodia should stop fooling people with his stage-managed ‘padyatra’. What can a man, who spent 17 months in jail on corruption and money laundering charges in connection with the liquor scam, after the courts denied him bail several times following his arrest by the ED tell the people of Delhi? His experiences in jail or will he apologise to the people for betraying them by committing fraud on them to the tune of thousands of crores at the behest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

“Instead of fooling the people with lies and falsehood, Sisodia should take the lead to prevail upon Delhi Finance Minister Atishi and other Ministers in the AAP government and the Mayor and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to repair the broken and water-logged roads, clear garbage piled up all across the Capital, prevent vector-borne diseases due to rain water accumulation, polluted water and air, and many deaths due to electrocution and drowning,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief further said: “Sisodia should make a confession before the people that when they were confined to their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, and people were dying in thousands due to lack of medicines, medical oxygen, hospital beds to treat them for the pandemic, Sisodia and Kejriwal were busy finalizing the new liquor policy with the South Group, for which the people of Delhi will never forgive or forget him.”

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav said: “Kejriwal’s refusal to obey the summons of the ED nine times before he was arrested from the CM’s residence, has inordinately delayed the trial of the accused in the liquor scam case.”

Slamming BJP, the Delhi Congress chief said: “Blame for Delhi’s deterioration will fall on the BJP MPs and MLAs too, and the BJP Government at the Centre, for not coming to the capital’s aid when the people needed such help and support from the BJP.”

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said: “The increased vote share of Congress in the Lok Sabha elections was a clear indication that in the coming Delhi Assembly elections, the people of Delhi will totally reject the BJP and the AAP, as they were now looking for Congress to helm the government in the capital.”