BJP’s ‘double-engine’ govt failed to tackle rising crimes in Delhi: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Sunday that the ‘double-engine’ government of BJP has failed to tackle rising crimes, especially against women and children in the national capital.

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he asserted that she has been making big statements without taking strong steps to deal with the rising crimes because of which people now dread to come out of their homes even during day time.

“The ‘double-engine’ government of BJP has failed to tackle rising crimes against women and children,” he contended.

“Immediately after the BJP government came to power in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the chief minister, the police commissioner and other senior officials on the urgent need to take steps to control the unchecked crime rate in the national capital. But nearly two months after the meeting, crimes have only increased with neither the government nor the police succeeding in controlling the criminals,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress chief said with the BJP ruling both at the Centre and in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta-led government cannot offer any more excuses for the deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital.

“If criminals continue to have a free run with the government unable to stop them, then it would be a terrible betrayal on the people of Delhi who gave the BJP a mandate to implement good governance after suffering the terrible misrule of Kejriwal for over 11 years,” he said.