Sisodia posts emotional picture having morning tea with wife, says first morning tea of independence

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, a day after being released on bail, shared an emotional picture on social media on Saturday morning seen with his wife holding a cup of tea.

“First morning tea of independence…..after 17 months! The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live,” Sisodia wrote on social media as he shared the picture with his wife Seema Sisodia, which seemed to be a selfie clicked by him.

‘The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone,” the senior AAP leader wrote further.

Advertisement

Apparently, this seems to be Sisodia’s first social media post on platform X since he was released on bail granted by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Reportedly, the top court has said that such a long incarceration without a trial is something that deprived Sisodia of the right to speedy justice.

Sisodia later also mentioned about his visit to Prachin Hanuman mandir and Rajghat before going to the AAP office.

Earlier, the AAP leader who was behind the bars in connection with the liquor policy case used to get less chances to meet his ailing wife after the courts used to allow him, and he used to meet her for some hours, that too in police custody.

Back then when he had met his wife, he was just allowed to meet family members during that short time period.