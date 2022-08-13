Sisodia boasts of entrepreneurship of Delhi govt school Students

Students from Delhi government schools are becoming smart entrepreneurs as well as responsible citizens by learning the concepts of entrepreneurship and establishing start-ups at a young age. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this on Saturday after meeting students of Business Blasters season 2 SKV in Shankar Nagar and SKV Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Pocket-4.

After an animated discussion with the upcoming businessmen, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, “With the help of their brilliant business ideas, they will help the country get rid of unemployment soon. Their ideas will give a boost to the Indian economy too.”

The Delhi government’s Business Blasters programme, started with an aim to prepare students to be job providers instead of job seekers, gained a huge success in its maiden year. This year, the programme has been started with great exuberance in government schools as well as private schools to provide a bigger platform to budding entrepreneurs all across the city. To motivate the students and understand the business ideas of new Business Blasters, Sisodia visited SKV Shankar Nagar and SKV Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Pocket-4.

Interacting with the Deputy Chief Minister, the students said the Business Blasters programme has helped them develop the spirit of teamwork, skills of planning, risk management, leadership, client management, networking, time management, and research. They also said that along with skills, the programme is helping them become independent and confident.

The students presented their unique business ideas to the Deputy Chief Minister such as sofas made of old tyres, organic soap, organic lipstick, chocolates, alternatives to plastic bags, decorative items for home etc.

On the occasion, students of Class 12, who are participating in Business Blasters for second year, said when they started working on their businesses last, they were not confident of facing the market. But this year, they are sending their products to market without any hesitation because they have understood the processes of the market better in the past one year. Based on the experience gained in the first year, they are working on making their business models better.

The flagship programme of the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Business Blasters, is an extended component of Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) being taught in Delhi government schools. Under this, the students are given the real experience of starting their own start-ups by giving seed money of Rs 2000 per student to the students by the government. Students are provided mentorship by renowned and successful entrepreneurs from all across the country. This year, the Business Blasters program has been adopted by many private schools too.