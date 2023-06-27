Special Representative of St Kitts and Nevis Gurdip ‘Dev’ Bath was on Monday conferred with the prestigious title “The Honorary of the Republic” by the President of Barbados Sandra Mason. An official ceremony was held on 26 June, 2023, at Bridgetown, Barbados to confer the title.

The conferment of this “highest state honour” on ‘The Right Honourable’ Gurdip Bath is in recognition of his instrumental role in arranging the transportation of one lakh AstraZeneca vaccines from India to Barbados in February 2021.

“I am deeply humbled by this honour. The task of getting vaccines to Barbados in a time of dire need was a mission borne out of shared humanity. It reminds us all of the interconnectedness of our world and the indispensability of collective action during the crisis,” said Bath while receiving the honour.

With this, Bath has been accorded the privilege of incorporating the honorary title “Sir” before his name. Henceforth, he will be officially referred to as ‘The Right Honourable’ Gurdip Bath. The title signifies the government’s acknowledgement of his substantial contributions and influence in his respective field, further stamping Bath’s commendable reputation on the international stage.

His efforts came at a time when vaccines were the critical determinant in the battle against the global pandemic. Amidst a period marked by scarcity and a frantic race to immunize populations, his initiative significantly boosted Barbados’ vaccination drive.

The announcement of the esteemed honour was initially made on 30 November, 2022. However, the official reception of the award took place on Monday, 25 June 2023, during a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados. The event was attended by the President Dame Sandra Mason, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and other dignitaries, government officials, and distinguished guests.

During the official event held on 30 November 2022, another luminary shared the spotlight alongside Bath. Renowned Barbadian singer Rihanna was also recognized for her significant contributions. The superstar, known as much for her philanthropic endeavours as her music, was bestowed with the same high honour, highlighting the diversity of the fields in which significant impacts can be made.

