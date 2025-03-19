Delhi Assembly Speaker unveils ‘Best MLA of the Year’ award to recognise legislative excellence

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the ‘Best MLA of the Year’ award during the valedictory session of the orientation programme for the newly elected legislators.

According to the Speaker, this prestigious annual award aims to recognise and encourage exemplary legislative performance, with criteria including excellence in Parliamentary debate, attendance record, and decorum maintained in the House.

Delhi assembly’s Deputy speaker Mohan Singh Bist was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta stated, “This award will serve as a motivation for legislators to uphold the highest standards of Parliamentary conduct and actively contribute to meaningful legislative discourse.”

He further said that it is a step towards making the Delhi Assembly a ‘Model Assembly’ that sets new benchmarks in democratic governance.

Gupta also presented mementos to the legislators for the two-day orientation programme, conducted by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), which equipped newly elected members with crucial parliamentary knowledge.

The meticulously designed sessions covered constitutional provisions, rules of procedure, question hour protocols, legislative motions, and policy-making frameworks.

Expert-led lectures, discussions, and interactive sessions were held as part of the training, which provided valuable insights into good governance and legislative drafting to the new members.

Expressing satisfaction over the programme’s success, Gupta emphasised the Assembly’s commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of its legislators.

He said, “These comprehensive training sessions play a crucial role in empowering our MLAs with the knowledge and skills required to serve the people effectively.”