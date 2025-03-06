Barbados bestows its prestigious award on PM Modi

In a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita received the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his strategic leadership and valuable assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award announcement was made by Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, during a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on November 20, 2024, held on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders’ Summit in Georgetown, Guyana.

PM Mottley acknowledged the vital role played by PM Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the unprecedented situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While receiving the award on behalf of the Indian leader, Minister Margherita expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados, as well as our shared commitment to collaboration and development, especially in times of crisis.”

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966, India and Barbados have fostered a robust partnership characterised by continuous engagement and development initiatives. This award symbolises the enduring friendship between the two nations.