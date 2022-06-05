Once sick Rajasthan Housing Board now makes Rs.6000 cr turn over in 3.5 years

Once it was declared as a financially sick housing board and the previous BJP government had decided to shut it down or put it on PPP (public-private partnership) model. Now it is bewildering to note that Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) has made a turnover of Rs.6000 crore in the last three and half years of the present Congress government.

A systematic planned professional efforts of officers and employees made it not only profitable but a competitive institution in the country in the stipulated years and that too in pandemic Corona-19’s long three phases, RHB Commissioner Pawan Arora told SNS when contacted yesterday.

By selling 14437 housing and commercial properties, RHB earned about Rs.3,120 crore worth of revenue, and many auction schemes were launched successfully, referring to the recently held inauguration of various schemes and dedication ceremonies in Jaipur Arora said.

Recalling the worst time of RHB and taking up a herculean task, the Commissioner said, once there were 20,000 surplus houses in the state, now all become sold or auctioned with a turnover of Rs.6000 cr in the stipulated years.

RHB has undertaken the work, for the first time, on a coaching hub for emerging educational institutions in one place so that there would be no traffic congestion or other professional stress in the market, he said, adding the auction process for allotment would soon start during monsoon season. A city park would also be opened in the state capital.

RHB has been selected and conferred with the prestigious SKOCH ‘Gold’ Award for its ‘Revival and Strengthening’ in November 2021. It was adjudged as the best based on the comparative study of the housing department’s outcome in multiple states in the country by Online voting. Instituted in 2003, the SKOCH award salutes people, projects, and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation. SKOCH award winners include the mighty and the ordinary alike.

“The entire revival includes the sale of 10200 houses and 1800 commercial properties through auction to public and marketiers”, Arora claimed.

UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal has already greeted and petted every employee of RHB saying that the board has definitely and exclusively taken newer initiatives, schemes, and auction mechanisms to revive the entire housing board in every district of the state. Dhariwal has dedicated and launched a number of schemes tilted NRI Sky Park Housing with super luxury facilities, besides launching a group housing for RAS, RPS, RJS, and other state services employees, and two community centres.

Now the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who supported RHB would not pick up the previous BJP government’s idea of dissolving it and give it on PPP (public-private partnership) mode as it is minting revenue for the state exchequer too, its employees used to claim. Even before this, RHB won two International Awards in Sales, NAREDCO Award for Outstanding Achievements, and received Elliot’s Award.