While the Congress has been steadfastly opposing the Central Vista project in the Capital it went ahead with a project to build luxurious homes for its MLAs in Rajastan.

The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) has initiated the project of constructing luxurious flats for MLAs near the Assembly while a Jaipur based firm ‘NS Gadhiya’ was awarded the project as it was reportedly the lowest bidder.

The latest development in the project comes with the RHB having finished all paperwork and having started the construction despite the pandemic. The firm, N S Gadhiya, it was learned, had quoted the lowest bid of Rs 266 crore against the Rs 280 crore bidding price.

Sources said, “The tender work has been completed and the project awarded to the firm. A total of 17 firms participated in the preliminary bid. Ground digging work has started and the project hopefully will be completed before the deadline of 30 months.”

Further, the RHB has also successfully acclaimed the land for the project. The board demolished 54 MLA bungalows to pave way for this project that concerns the construction of an eight-storied building near the legislative assembly to accommodate 160 MLAs. The flats will measure 3200 sqft with four bedrooms, a drawing room and a kitchen apart from a room for domestic help.

Sources revealed initially the plan was to build 176 flats but eventually, 16 flats were reduced to make way for a central lawn measuring 36,000 sqm. Additionally, space has been earmarked for accommodating 1200 vehicles and a 12-room guest house. RHB has been appointed as the nodal agency for constructing these apartments.

An official, however, pointed out that the earned revenue from selling off the land at Lal Kothi and Jalupura will be utilized in the construction of these flats.