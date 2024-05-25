Shrimant Jha wins gold at Para-Armwrestling Championship, dedicates victory to Indian soldiers

Chhattisgarh’s para-arm wrestler Shrimant Jha has added another feather to his cap by winning the gold medal in the +85 kg category at the Asia Para-Armwrestling Championship 2024 held in Uzbekistan. In a gesture of profound respect, Jha dedicated his victory to the Indian soldiers.

The championship, which commenced on May 20, concluded with Jha’s impressive performance in the final match. This victory has also secured his qualification for the upcoming World Para-Arm wrestling Championship in Moldova. Reflecting on his achievement, Jha said, “This win is particularly special to me. My focus now shifts to future international tournaments where I aim to bring more glory to India.”

Shrimant Jha has an impressive record in Para-Arm wrestling, having triumphed in numerous national and international competitions. Despite being born with only four fingers on each hand, the 30-year-old athlete has consistently demonstrated extraordinary talent and determination.

Advertisement

Jha’s career boasts an impressive haul of 48 international medals. His notable accomplishments include a bronze medal at the Para-Armwrestling World Championship in Kazakhstan last September and a silver medal at the Asia Championship in the UAE last year.

Prominent figures in the arm wrestling community, including Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People’s Arm Wrestling Federation India, Lakshman Singh Bhandari, Secretary General, along with Suresh Bebe, President of the Chhattisgarh State Arm Wrestling Association, Coach Rishabh Jain and others have all extended their congratulations and best wishes to Jha for his future endeavors.