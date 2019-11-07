The police have arrested one of the two soldiers who was taken into custody on Tuesday from the Jodhpur railway station on charges of sharing crucial information to the Pakistan-based woman ISI agent, while the other was released but would be used as a witness in the case.

The two soldiers identified as Vichitra Bohra and Lance Nayak Ravi Verma, hail from Odisha and Assam respectively.

The police have arrested Bohra under section 3 (spying) of the Official Secrets Act, while released Verma using him as a witness in the case.

Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra said, “The soldier gave confidential information to the Pakistan woman agent via social media. He also accepted money from the other side after giving out the information.”

“In fact, he came in touch of the woman through social media and analysing the questions she sent, it is evident that she was a member of the Pakistani intelligence.”

According to police, Bohra sent the confidential details to the Pakistani woman through WhatsApp as video clips.

The sources to IANS told that Bohra was in touch with the woman for the last two years and shared crucial details on the Exercise Sindhu Sudarshan Project.

The two soldiers were posted in Pokhran. They were taken into custody by the intelligence agents on Tuesday from the Jodhpur railway station.

Vichitra Bohra will be produced in the court for remand.