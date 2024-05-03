Shoe hurled at Swami Prasad Maurya at a rally in Agra

Tension ran high at an election meeting in the Taj city on Friday when Brijesh Bhadauria, an All India Hindu Mahasabha official, hurled a shoe at former minister Swami Prasad Maurya. The incident occurred during a public meeting in Doki, where Maurya was campaigning in support of Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj candidate Uttam Singh Nishad.

Earlier, Hindu Mahasabha workers stopped Maurya’s convoy in Fatehabad and splattered ink on his car after showing black flags.

According to reports, the moment former minister Swami Prasad Maurya took the mike at the meeting organised in support of Uttam Singh Nishad, Bhadoria, an official of the Hindu Mahasabha, threw a shoe at him which hit the mike.

However, the policemen deployed there caught hold of Bhadoria with the help of villagers present there.

Before this incident, agitated Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha workers stopped Swami Prasad Maurya’s convoy and waved black flags. They also threw ink on his car. Subsequently, an altercation ensued between the police and the Hindu Mahasabha workers. Maurya retreated after agitators raised slogans asking him to go back.

The Hindu Mahasabha supporters were agitating against Maurya’s past statements against the Hindu religious books and the Sanatan Dharma.