Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement sparks controversy

Madhya Pradesh caretaker CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday sparked a political controversy with his terse statement “Mae maangne se behtar marna samjhunga”. (I will prefer dying rather than asking or begging for something).

Mr Chouhan’s statement came a day after he was not chosen by the BJP leadership to be the CM of MP again.

Dr Mohan Yadav was selected to be the state’s new CM at the BJP Legislative Party meeting in the presence of 3 Central observers at Bhopal on 11 December.

Dr Yadav would take oath on 13 December.

Many women also met the outgoing CM Chouhan at his residence today. A majority of them could be seen weeping. Mr Chouhan consoled all the women saying he was not leaving his sisters or going anywhere.

Most of the women who met Mr Chouhan said they had voted for the BJP so that Chouhan would be the CM of MP again.

Since yesterday, questions have been asked about Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s political future.