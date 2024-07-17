MP CM launches projects worth 127 crore in Amarwara

Three days after the ruling BJP wrested the Amarwara Assembly seat in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh from the Congress, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav showered Rs 127 crore in Bhumi poojan programme for various development works and the distribution of benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes in Amarwara.

Addressing the main function organised at the Amarwara Krishi Upaj Mandi on Tuesday, Dr Yadav said that the state government aims to facilitate two lakh job placements and enhance employment opportunities for the youth by establishing industries across the entire state, including Mahakaushal.

He said the state government guarantees to protect the interests of youth, women, the elderly and farmers, adding that the fulfillment of promises made to the public has begun.

The Chief Minister described Chhindwara district as the jewel of the state and highlighted its abundant natural beauty. He praised the captivating natural landscapes of Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

The Chief Minister said that various schemes run by the government for the economic empowerment of women would continue to run as usual. He informed that new schemes would be introduced for women of self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission for which the state government aims to allocate 20 per cent more than the previous budget.

The CM said the government aims to double the state’s budget in the next five years. He said the government is also doing the work of giving installments to the farmers who were left out of the benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi and making caste certificates.

Dr Yadav said that for the overall welfare of special backward tribes, permanent houses were now being built and provided under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Man Yojana and the remaining installment of the beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana would also be borne by the government.

BJP candidate Kamlesh Shah had defeated Dheeran Shah Invati of the Congress by a close margin of 3,027 votes in a byelection on the Amarwara Assembly seat, the result of which was announced on 13 July.