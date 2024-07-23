MP CM lauds Union budget

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an all-inclusive budget, which would ensure Madhya Pradesh marches ahead on the path of development along with the country.

Dr Yadav lauded the nine-point plan in the budget, stating that it would focus on agricultural development, employment and skill training, economic development, human resource development, and social justice.

The CM said that the budget showcases the image of a developed India and aims to curb the rising prices of essential commodities.

Dr Yadav asserted that the Union budget will ensure India moves ahead on the path of becoming a stronger economic world power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM said a developed Madhya Pradesh is possible only through a developed India.