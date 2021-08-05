K’taka, MP govts. fudging covid death figures: Congress leaders

At a time when the claims by the Modi government, in parliament, that none died due to oxygen shortages in any state, created much uproar among Opposition parties, Congress’ Karnataka unit president D.K. Shivakumar met his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath, today, and is said to have discussed the alleged fudging of Covid death numbers by the BJP-ruled states.

The duo alleged that “false statistics” are being put out by both Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh governments led by the BJP. “The BJP governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are misleading people by putting out false facts and concealing information about deaths due to Covid infection,” Shivakumar alleged.

He pointed out that there is a huge difference between the number of deaths given by the government and the number of persons cremated at the crematoriums. He lamented that it is unfortunate that this alleged fudging of data has forced them to obtain real death figures from crematoriums and cemeteries.

Noting that Karnataka is seen as the IT hub of the world and also known for medical tourism, Shivakumar accused the BJP government of “having dented the image of the state at the global level by failing to manage Covid crisis in the state”.

“Now, many countries have imposed restrictions on the movement of people from the state. If the BJP government managed the situation well, this would not have happened,” he contended.

The two leaders also discussed how Congress could reach out to the people in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh on this issue.

…With IANS inputs