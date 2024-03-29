Verbal duel between Dr Mohan Yadav and Kamal Nath over Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and former Congress CM Kamal Nath entered into a verbal duel over Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, which is Nath’s bastion.

Dr Yadav attended the nomination filing of BJP’s Chhindwara Lok Sabha candidate Vivek ‘Banti’ Sahu a couple of days ago.

Addressing the public at Chhindwara, the MP CM had targeted the Nath family and commented, “Pichle 45 saalon se Chhindwara me sab kuch gadbad chal raha hai.”

Advertisement

Reacting to Dr Yadav’s comment, Kamal Nath demanded an apology from the MP CM.

The Congress leader said that by calling everything wrong in Chhindwara, the MP CM has disrespected the people and tribal population of the district.

Nath said that Dr Yadav must apologise to the people of Chhindwara for making such a comment.

On the contrary, the MP CM averred that Kamal Nath and his family have been doing injustice to the people of Chhindwara for the past four decades.

Dr Yadav said either Kamal Nath contests elections from Chhindwara or makes his son or some other family member the candidate in his place.

Chhindwara has been Kamal Nath’s fortress since 1980 and he or his family members have won the Lok Sabha polls from Chhhindwara since then.

Kamal Nath’s son and sitting Lok Sabha Member, Nakul Nath, is again the Congress candidate for the ensuing General Elections. He is pitted against the BJP’s Vivek ‘Banti’ Sahu.